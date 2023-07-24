Most popular wild-card entries on Bigg Boss

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2023

Elvish Yadav entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wild-card and is ruling the house.

Aly Goni entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card and changed the game completely.

Vishal Aditya Singh played the smartly after he entered Bigg Boss 13 mid-way.

Rajiv Adatia increased the entertainment quotient after he entered Bigg Boss 15.

Rishabh Sinha gave a tough competition to Prince Narula in Bigg Boss 9.

Surbhi Rana added the much needed masala to Bigg Boss 12.

Shefali Jariwala was another smart player for Bigg Boss 13.

Ali Quli Mirza played a strong game in BB 8 and even reached the finale.

Ajaz Khan made things difficult for everyone when he entered Bigg Boss 7.

Who can forget Dolly Bindra's 'Baap pe mat jana'? She was an interesting wild card for Bigg Boss 4.

