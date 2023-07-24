Most popular wild-card entries on Bigg Boss
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2023
Elvish Yadav entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wild-card and is ruling the house.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aly Goni entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card and changed the game completely.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vishal Aditya Singh played the smartly after he entered Bigg Boss 13 mid-way.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajiv Adatia increased the entertainment quotient after he entered Bigg Boss 15.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishabh Sinha gave a tough competition to Prince Narula in Bigg Boss 9.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Surbhi Rana added the much needed masala to Bigg Boss 12.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shefali Jariwala was another smart player for Bigg Boss 13.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ali Quli Mirza played a strong game in BB 8 and even reached the finale.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajaz Khan made things difficult for everyone when he entered Bigg Boss 7.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Who can forget Dolly Bindra's 'Baap pe mat jana'? She was an interesting wild card for Bigg Boss 4.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
