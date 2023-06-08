Bigg Boss OTT 2: Top new twists on Salman Khan show that spell trouble for contestants

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Makers bring in new twists in Salman Khan's show to ensure entertainment.

Nikita Thakkar

Jun 08, 2023

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is on the way.

The host and dost

This time Salman Khan is going to be the host not Karan Johar.

New twists

Makers are bringing in new twists and turns this season.

Live Interactivity

Makers have introduced live interactivity so that audience can interact with the audience.

Multicamera streaming

This time there will be multicamera streaming which means that fans would be able to see everything moment in the house.

Live chats and emojis

The audience will be able to participate in the show through Live Chats and Emojis. Fans can react real-time.

360-degree camera view

Fans will get a total of 360-degree camera view.

Ayesha Singh to enter?

Rumours suggest that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Ayesha Singh has been approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Faisal Shaikh

Faisal Shaikh's name is also on the probable contestants list.

Anjali Arora and more

Other stars like Anjali Arora, Sambhavna Seth, Pooja Gor and others are also expected to be a part of the show.

