Bigg Boss OTT 2: Top new twists on Salman Khan show that spell trouble for contestants

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Makers bring in new twists in Salman Khan's show to ensure entertainment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2023
Bigg Boss OTT 2 is on the way.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This time Salman Khan is going to be the host not Karan Johar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Makers are bringing in new twists and turns this season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Makers have introduced live interactivity so that audience can interact with the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This time there will be multicamera streaming which means that fans would be able to see everything moment in the house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The audience will be able to participate in the show through Live Chats and Emojis. Fans can react real-time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans will get a total of 360-degree camera view.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rumours suggest that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Ayesha Singh has been approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Faisal Shaikh's name is also on the probable contestants list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Other stars like Anjali Arora, Sambhavna Seth, Pooja Gor and others are also expected to be a part of the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!