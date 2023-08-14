Bigg Boss OTT 2: Top things that made the latest season the most boring one

The latest season did not impress fans. Here's why!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023
Cyrus Broacha and more were simply not interested.
There was too much of gyaan session in the house!
Overconfidence over who would win the show bored fans.
Often, Avinash Sachdev was picked on for being the audience in the house.
At times, Manisha Rani tried to force drama like asking Aashika to woo Abhishek Malhan.
Contestants appeared like shadows of other players.
There was not a single interesting task in Bigg Boss house.
There were no major fights in the house that left fans shocked baring a few.
While Elvish Yadva brought a great tadka, Aashika Bhatia couldn't shake the house.
The finale week also could not pique fans' interest.
