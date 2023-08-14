Bigg Boss OTT 2: Top things that made the latest season the most boring one

The latest season did not impress fans. Here's why!

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023

Uninterested contestants

Cyrus Broacha and more were simply not interested.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gyaan session

There was too much of gyaan session in the house!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Overconfident contestants

Overconfidence over who would win the show bored fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Audience in the house

Often, Avinash Sachdev was picked on for being the audience in the house.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Forced Drama

At times, Manisha Rani tried to force drama like asking Aashika to woo Abhishek Malhan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Only followers, no leaders!

Contestants appeared like shadows of other players.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No interesting tasks

There was not a single interesting task in Bigg Boss house.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No major fights

There were no major fights in the house that left fans shocked baring a few.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Disappointing wild card entry

While Elvish Yadva brought a great tadka, Aashika Bhatia couldn't shake the house.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Disappointing finale week

The finale week also could not pique fans' interest.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jailer box office collection records of the Rajinikanth starter created in the South

 

 Find Out More