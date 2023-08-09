Bigg Boss OTT 2: Unseen pics of Pooja Bhatt prove she is a sassy diva

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will get its winner on August 14. Pooja Bhatt is one of the finalist of the show. Here are some of her unseen pictures.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023
Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Pooja Bhatt's old pictures have set the internet on fire.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Bhatt looks so pretty in these unseen clicks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja had also shared an unseen picture on Instagram with Aamir Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She also gave a glimpse of her working from behind the camera.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She looks so pretty in this red saree look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Bhatt has got an infectious smile since the beginning.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She truly is one of the best actresses Bollywood industry has.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja has always had a stylish look. She totally nails it when it comes to styling.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja's old pictures prove that she is the diva.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja's picture with Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt gives us #sistergoals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja has some amazing throwback images to share. The little baby in the picture is Shaheen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!