Bigg Boss OTT 2 Week 1 RECAP

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2023

Puneet Superstar was eliminated by contestants because of his antics. 

Akanksha Puri-Palak Purswani re-enter the house and change equations. 

Jad who had been flirting with Jiya and Manisha shifts his attention to Akanksha. 

He also has wild thoughts about Akanksha in which he expresses that in a different setting, he would have kissed her and bitten her. 

Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani and Jiya Shankar are nominated for elimination. 

Falaq Naazz becomes the first captain of Bigg Boss OTT 2. 

Bebika's comment leaves Abhishek furious, he tells Akanksha who asks her to not comment on her. Bebika feels targeted. 

Pooja compares Jiya and Palak with Manisha which seems unfair. 

Akanksha, Aaliya and Bebika get jailed which leaves Bebika quite upset. 

Bebika and Abhishek have a showdown again. 

Jad Hadid proposes to Akanksha Puri who turns him down.  

Pooja Bhatt talks about her battle with alcoholism and not wanting to have kids leading to separation from her husband. 

Bebika predicts Salman's love life saying he needs a homemaker. 

Palak Purswani and Jiya Shankar whose friendship had gone kaput got back together. 

