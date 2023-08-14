Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why Elvish Yadav deserves to win despite being a wildcard

Elvish Yadav entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 as the wild card contestant. However, he has a massive fan following now.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023

Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss OTT 2's finale is happening tonight. Elvish Yadav is one of the finalists.

Wild Card

Elvish entered the show as a wild card contestant. Until now none of the wild cards have won the show.

Will he win?

But Elvish has been trending throughout and he has a massive fan following.

Honest

Elvish has been quite honest about his opinions on everyone.

Set targets

He entered the show with set targets. He had seen the show well before entering and had his perfect aim.

Emotional

Though he looks tough outside, he has an emotional side as well. We saw the same many times and especially when he saw his mother and when his father entered.

Accepting his mistakes

Elvish has always accepted his mistakes and tried to work on them. We have all seen the time when Salman bashed him for using abusive words.

Straight forward

Elvish is straight forward with his thoughts. He will not sugar coat anything.

System hila diya!

As his dialogue says, Elvish ne 'system hila diya hai' in the house. The game changed since he entered.

Loyal

Elvish is loyal with his relationships. We saw how he was ready to give away the trophy to good friend, Abhishek.

Entertaining

Entertainment is a must and Elvish has done it. His one liners are amazing.

