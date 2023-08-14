Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why Elvish Yadav deserves to win despite being a wildcard

Elvish Yadav entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 as the wild card contestant. However, he has a massive fan following now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023
Bigg Boss OTT 2's finale is happening tonight. Elvish Yadav is one of the finalists.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Elvish entered the show as a wild card contestant. Until now none of the wild cards have won the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But Elvish has been trending throughout and he has a massive fan following.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Elvish has been quite honest about his opinions on everyone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He entered the show with set targets. He had seen the show well before entering and had his perfect aim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Though he looks tough outside, he has an emotional side as well. We saw the same many times and especially when he saw his mother and when his father entered.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Elvish has always accepted his mistakes and tried to work on them. We have all seen the time when Salman bashed him for using abusive words.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Elvish is straight forward with his thoughts. He will not sugar coat anything.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As his dialogue says, Elvish ne 'system hila diya hai' in the house. The game changed since he entered.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Elvish is loyal with his relationships. We saw how he was ready to give away the trophy to good friend, Abhishek.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Entertainment is a must and Elvish has done it. His one liners are amazing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!