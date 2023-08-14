Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner: Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt and more, fans predict

Bigg Boss OTT 2's finale is here. Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani are the top five finalists of the show.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan

Abhishek has been performing well since the first day. He has a massive fan following.

Trending all over!

Abhishek has been trending throughout the day today. 'Vijayi Bhava Abhishek is trending.

Elvish Yadav

Elvish entered the show as the wild card contestant.

Winning hearts

Elvish also has a great fan following. People are calling him the best wild card ever. Many of the celebrities have also supported him.

Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt has been the most favourite since the start.

The boss lady

She also has a lot of support from the celebrities and the audience. She has been the boss lady since day 1.

Manisha Rani

Manisha is the most entertaining contestant of the show.

Queen of hearts

Manisha has also got a lot of support on social media. People are loving her fun side.

Bebika Dhurve

Bebika proved since day 1 that she is the finalist of the show.

Fearless

She is getting a lot of support for her fearless behaviour and her positive attitude towards the game.

Thanks For Reading!

