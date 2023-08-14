Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner: Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt and more, fans predict

Bigg Boss OTT 2's finale is here. Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani are the top five finalists of the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023
Abhishek has been performing well since the first day. He has a massive fan following.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek has been trending throughout the day today. 'Vijayi Bhava Abhishek is trending.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Elvish entered the show as the wild card contestant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Elvish also has a great fan following. People are calling him the best wild card ever. Many of the celebrities have also supported him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Bhatt has been the most favourite since the start.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She also has a lot of support from the celebrities and the audience. She has been the boss lady since day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manisha is the most entertaining contestant of the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manisha has also got a lot of support on social media. People are loving her fun side.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bebika proved since day 1 that she is the finalist of the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is getting a lot of support for her fearless behaviour and her positive attitude towards the game.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
