Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's net worth, luxury cars and more prices possessions

Elvish lives a royal life and here are expensive things owned by Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023

Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav is the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 hosted by Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner

He created history by becoming the first wild card entrant to win the show.

Elvish Yadav pricey possessions

Elvish aged 24 is a social media star and lives a royal life. Let’s check his expensive possessions.

Youtuber

He started his YouTube journey in 2016 and earn in millions.

Net Worth

The net worth of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner is said to be Rs 40 crore.

Monthly income

Elvish earns around Rs 10-15 lakhs every month.

Source of income

Apart from Youtube Elvish also earns from his different businesses. Reportedly he owns a clothing brand called Systumm Clothing

Car Collection

Elvish Yadav’s luxurious car collection includes Porsche 718 Boxster worth Rs 1.41 crore.

More cars

He also has Hyundai Verna and Toyota Fortuner.

Elvish Bike

Elvish is fond of bikes and currently has Royal Enfield 350.

Elvish Yadav lavish house

Elvish bought a four-storage house worth Rs 12-14 crore in Wazirabad, Gurgaon.

