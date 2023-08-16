Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's net worth, luxury cars and more prices possessions

Elvish lives a royal life and here are expensive things owned by Bigg Boss OTT 2 winnerSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023
Elvish Yadav is the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 hosted by Salman Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He created history by becoming the first wild card entrant to win the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Elvish aged 24 is a social media star and lives a royal life. Let’s check his expensive possessions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He started his YouTube journey in 2016 and earn in millions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The net worth of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner is said to be Rs 40 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Elvish earns around Rs 10-15 lakhs every month.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from Youtube Elvish also earns from his different businesses. Reportedly he owns a clothing brand called Systumm ClothingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Elvish Yadav’s luxurious car collection includes Porsche 718 Boxster worth Rs 1.41 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He also has Hyundai Verna and Toyota Fortuner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Elvish is fond of bikes and currently has Royal Enfield 350.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Elvish bought a four-storage house worth Rs 12-14 crore in Wazirabad, Gurgaon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
