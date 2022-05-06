9 times Urfi went bold in desi outfits

Urfi Javed can make any outfit bold and sexy!

Shivani Pawaskar

Eid special

Urfi Javed wore a saree and grooved to Javed Ali, Raghav Sachar’s Eid Ho Jayegi.

Desi Girl

Ain’t Urfi giving out Desi Girl vibes in this shimmery gold saree?

Holi Special

Urfi loves adding some bold twists to her outfits. Here’s one of her desi festive looks.

Saree love

Urfi has also worn loads of sarees and some of her blouses are truly amazing.

Feeling Blue!

Urfi loves to flaunt her midriff when wearing sarees.

Yellow, YOLO!

Urfi has done a simple yet sexy saree look too!

Glam up in yellow!

Here’s Urfi's glam up avatar in yellow! Urfi’s tip tip barsa paani moment!

Sarees and styling

Urfi Javed loves to style her pallu differently. And it can be seen in all of her desi looks.

EXTRA URFI GLAM

She’s a doll, admit it. She has variety in styling with a touch of BOLD-ness!

Thanks For Reading!

