Urfi Javed can make any outfit bold and sexy!Source: Bollywood
Urfi Javed wore a saree and grooved to Javed Ali, Raghav Sachar’s Eid Ho Jayegi.Source: Bollywood
Ain’t Urfi giving out Desi Girl vibes in this shimmery gold saree?Source: Bollywood
Urfi loves adding some bold twists to her outfits. Here’s one of her desi festive looks.Source: Bollywood
Urfi has also worn loads of sarees and some of her blouses are truly amazing.Source: Bollywood
Urfi loves to flaunt her midriff when wearing sarees.Source: Bollywood
Urfi has done a simple yet sexy saree look too!Source: Bollywood
Here’s Urfi's glam up avatar in yellow! Urfi’s tip tip barsa paani moment!Source: Bollywood
Urfi Javed loves to style her pallu differently. And it can be seen in all of her desi looks.Source: Bollywood
She’s a doll, admit it. She has variety in styling with a touch of BOLD-ness!Source: Bollywood
