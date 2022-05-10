Urfi Javed is known for her OTT dressing sense. Here’s a dekko at some of her bizarre outfits.Source: Bollywood
Urfi made this outfit by melting puc fabric which is basically like plastic.Source: Bollywood
Urfi Javed’s see-through outfit received mixed reactions from netizens.Source: Bollywood
What do you guys think of a dress you can eat?Source: Bollywood
Ain’t nobody shall be as obsessed with you as yourself.Source: Bollywood
Urfi joked that her outfit was designed by a mouse.Source: Bollywood
Urfi Javed got a lot of flak for this look too. Netizens compared it with fruits net.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!