Bigg Boss OTT: Top villains that Salman Khan show has ever seen
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2023
Bebika Dhurve in Bigg Boss OTT has been called the villain in Bigg Boss OTT 2.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Bigg Boss 16 was called a vamo due to her nature.
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was called a villain as she had harassed Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.
Swami Om was sexist towards women and had many criminal cases. He was hated in Bigg Boss 10.
Kamaal Rashid Khan was thrown out of the Bigg Boss house for hitting fashion designer Rohit Verma with a water bottle.
Dolly Bindra was the queen of temper.
Rahul Mahajan went crazy in love in Bigg Boss 2.
Throughout his stay in the Bigg Boss house, Raja Choudhary used obscene language, got warnings from Bigg Boss.
Rakhi Sawant went mad on Amit Sadh when he used her mug to make ginger paste on Bigg Boss.
During a task in Bigg Boss 7, Kushal Tandon got physical with VJ Andy for saying crude things to Gauahar.
Hosts may change, themes may change but Bigg Boss villains don't.
These villains [picked up fights at the drop of a hat and made life miserable for all.
