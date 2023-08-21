Bigg Boss: Shivangi Joshi, Divyanka Tripathi and other stars who rejected Salman Khan show

Shivangi Joshi, Divyanka Tripathi and other celebrities who have rejected Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023

Shivangi Joshi

YRKKH star Shivangi did Khatron Ke Khiladi last year. However, she said that she is unfit for the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka has been offered the show many times but she has said that she is scared of it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani’s name has also come up many times. He is ready to do the show but has always had things lined up earlier.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer has always been offered but she said that she can never do that show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover has said that he will never ever do Bigg Boss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neha Dhupia

Neha has also been offered the show and she revealed that she is a fan of the show but can never be a part of it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Poonam Pandey

Poonam was approached for the show last season but she said she was not paid the amount she had asked for.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shama Sikander

Shama has revealed that she was approached five times but she does not like the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika said that she is a private person and does not want to go on Bigg Boss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Faisal Khan

Aamir Khan's brother Faisal was offered Bigg Boss 16 but he rejected the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood stars who are NOT in the 100 crore club

 

 Find Out More