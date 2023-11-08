Bigg Boss to Porus: Top 10 most expensive TV shows with bigger budgets than Bollywood films
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
Porus is the most expensive TV Show made at a massive budget of Rs 500 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The budget was higher than Pathaan, Brahmastra and Baahubali 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Per episode of the historical drama was budgeted Rs 1 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Porus aired on Sony TV for a year starting in November 2017.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush had a budget of Rs 650 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another expensive TV show is Bigg Boss whose latest season’s expenditure was up to Rs 300 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suryaputra Karn made at a budget of Rs 250 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhe Krishn was made on a budget of Rs 150 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The latest edition of the Naagin series titled Naagin 6 expenditure was RS 130 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahabharat was made at a whopping budget of Rs 100 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Each episode of Jodha Akbar was budgeted Rs 9 lakhs.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karamphal Daata Shani has also spent a whopping amount in the making.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 12 underrated crime thriller web series on OTT that deserve more attention
Find Out More