Bigg Boss: Top 10 female friendships seen in the house

There have been many female bestie connections that developed in the Bigg Boss house. Check out the full list of the same right here which is cute.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2023

Devoleena Bhattacharjee- Rashami Desai

The duo always supported one another in the Bigg Boss 14 house emotionally and mentally.

Sana Khan- Aashka Goradia

In the Bigg Boss season 6 house when the two became friends and their bond became strong.

Delnaaz Irani - Sayantani Ghosh

In Bigg Boss season 6 the duo gelled along well and have still been friends post the show.

Dipika Kakar-Neha Pendse

We would have loved to have a friendship like these both which lasted so long.

Kamya Punjabi-Pratyusha Banerjee

They had surely given bestie goals in the Bigg Boss house.

Shehnaaz Gill-Shefali Bagga

They gave wholesome friendship goals in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Shamita Shetty-Neha Bhasin

Bigg Boss OTT rose to fame because of their friendship.

Rubina Dilaik-Nikki Tamboli

The duo had a great bond in the Bigg Boss house.

Priyanka Choudhary-Tina Datta

Their friendship was something one rooted for. Tina is cheering for Priyanka even post eviction.

Soundarya Sharma-Archana Gautam

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant revealed that Archana is her good friend.

