Bigg Boss Top 10 most controversial celebs
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 17, 2023
Rashami Desai had a bad fight with Arhaan Khan whom reportedly she helped financially.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arhaan Khan's past was dug by Salman Khan. He had been already married and also had a child which broke Rashami Desai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shinde had fights with Vikas Gupta and blamed him for getting out of the show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Monica Bedi made headlines because of her closeness with Abu Salem. They both were seen in Bigg Boss season 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Swami Om's sexist remarks in Bigg Boss 10 pissed the contestants.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rahul Mahajan's romance with Monica Bedi and Payal Rohatgi kept viewers glued to the show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 7 contestant Armaan Kohli's temper became a talking point.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Leone was a former pornstar who was cast in Bigg Boss season 5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Devinder Singh was evicted after only three days largely due to his violent actions.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dolly Bindra fought with all in Bigg Boss Season 4.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bigg Boss house has become synonymous with controversial celebrities.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Do not forget to watch Bigg Boss OTT 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 celeb marriages that ended even before they started
Find Out More