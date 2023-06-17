Bigg Boss Top 10 most controversial celebs

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 17, 2023

Rashami Desai had a bad fight with Arhaan Khan whom reportedly she helped financially.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arhaan Khan's past was dug by Salman Khan. He had been already married and also had a child which broke Rashami Desai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shinde had fights with Vikas Gupta and blamed him for getting out of the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Monica Bedi made headlines because of her closeness with Abu Salem. They both were seen in Bigg Boss season 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Swami Om's sexist remarks in Bigg Boss 10 pissed the contestants.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rahul Mahajan's romance with Monica Bedi and Payal Rohatgi kept viewers glued to the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 7 contestant Armaan Kohli's temper became a talking point.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Leone was a former pornstar who was cast in Bigg Boss season 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Devinder Singh was evicted after only three days largely due to his violent actions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dolly Bindra fought with all in Bigg Boss Season 4.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Bigg Boss house has become synonymous with controversial celebrities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Do not forget to watch Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 celeb marriages that ended even before they started

 

 Find Out More