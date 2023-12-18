Bigg Boss17: Shocking facts about the wild card entrant Ayesha Khan
Ayesha performed as a junior artist in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, a show starring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, in which she portrayed a saloon staff member.
In Baalveer 3, Ayesha Khan portrayed the antagonist Birba, who put pressure on Baalveer by getting Viaan into trouble.
The actress expressed her gratitude for the chance to portray a character with such influence in a widely watched television program.
Afsana Khan's high-end music video also included Ayesha Khan. In the song Taveez, Ayesha appeared on screen alongside well-known Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani.
In Mukhachitram, a Telugu-language legal drama, Ayesha Khan portrayed the enigmatic Maya Fernandes in a substantial role.
Apart from acting, Ayesha is a rising social media influencer who has shared her dance reels.
The actress also experimented with being an assistant director behind the camera.
Ayesha was also in several other Punjabi music videos, including those for Udeekan, Guitar, Dil Ne, Reborn Heer, and Mohabbat Ke Kabil.
