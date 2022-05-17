Palak Tiwari's bling style is apt for Gen Z 

Palak Tiwari is one gorgeous beauty. Here are some minimalistic accessories you can use to style yourself up... 

Shivani Pawaskar

Layer it up 

A multi layered neckpiece or any jewellery is always eye catching. 

Stones and rings 

Experiment with different kinds of stones and rings. Don't overdo it though. Check out Palak's hands and earrings...

Plugs 

Plugs work best with gowns and dresses that bring out character. Palak wore gold plugs with a black dress and it just looked deadly...

Jhumkis 

Jhumkis are essential for every Indian girl and on every Indian wear. 

Delicate stones 

Buttons and pendants bring out the delicate side in one and it's always great when paired in a contrasting outfit...

Danglers 

Danglers are chic. They go with every outfit! Check out Palak channeling her inner vintage diva here...

Chokers 

Delicate chokers are attention seekers too. Team it up with crop tops, skirts, denim, all you like. 

Chandeliers 

Uff Chandeliers are a MUST! You were these and you don't need anything. 

