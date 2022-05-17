Palak Tiwari is one gorgeous beauty. Here are some minimalistic accessories you can use to style yourself up...Source: Bollywood
A multi layered neckpiece or any jewellery is always eye catching.Source: Bollywood
Experiment with different kinds of stones and rings. Don't overdo it though. Check out Palak's hands and earrings...Source: Bollywood
Plugs work best with gowns and dresses that bring out character. Palak wore gold plugs with a black dress and it just looked deadly...Source: Bollywood
Jhumkis are essential for every Indian girl and on every Indian wear.Source: Bollywood
Buttons and pendants bring out the delicate side in one and it's always great when paired in a contrasting outfit...Source: Bollywood
Danglers are chic. They go with every outfit! Check out Palak channeling her inner vintage diva here...Source: Bollywood
Delicate chokers are attention seekers too. Team it up with crop tops, skirts, denim, all you like.Source: Bollywood
Uff Chandeliers are a MUST! You were these and you don't need anything.Source: Bollywood
