BL Awards 2023: Rupali Ganguly, Ayesha Singh, Fahman Khan and more; Vote for your favourites in TV category

Bollywood Life Awards is back with its 4th edition. You can nominate your favourite TV star and make them win under BL Awards 2023, TV category. Here is the list.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2023

Fahmaan Khan (Imlie)

If you think the actor stole hearts with Imlie then vote for him.

Neil Bhatt (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin)

If you like Neil as Virat then vote for him as a loyal fan.

Nakuul Mehta (Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2)

Liked Ram aka Nakuul from Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2? Then vote for him a true fan.

Kanwar Dhillon (Pandya Store)

Loved Shiva from Pandya Store? Then do make him win at Bollywood Life Awards 2023.

Shaheer Sheikh (Woh Toh Hai Albela)

Loved Krishna aka Shaheer from (Woh Toh Hai Albela? Then do make him win.

Harshad Chopda (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Liked Abhimanyu aka Harshad's hot looks from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Vote for him now.

Ayesha Singh (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin)

Loved Sai as Ayesha from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Vote for her.

Sumbul Touqeer (Imlie)

Loved the cute Sumbul as Imlie? You need to vote for her immediately

Disha Parmar (Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2)

Liked Disha as Priya from Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2? Vote for her immediately.

Shraddha Arya (Kundali Bhagya)

If you love Preeta then vote for her now.

Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa)

If you like Rupali in Anupamaa then vote for her under BL Awards 2023, TV category.

