BL Awards 2023 winners: Fahmaan Khan, Ayesha Singh, Rupali Ganguly and more win in TV category

BollywoodLife.com Awards 2023 were held today. And here we are declaring the results of the television category. Ayesha Singh, Fahmaan Khan, Rupali Ganguly and more are the champions.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 24, 2023

Most Popular TV Diva

Rupali Ganguly wins beating Ayesha Singh, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Rubina Dilak, Shraddha Arya and Sriti Jha.

Most Popular TV Dude

Karan Kundrra won against Fahmaan Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, Harshad Chopda, Kanwar Dhillon and Nakuul Mehta.

Best Social Media TV Couple

Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer are crowned Best Social Media couple. They are heavily shipped as Sumaan.  

Best TV Show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehtala Hai won beating Anupamaa, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kundali Bhagya, Pandya Store and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Best Actor

Fahmaan Khan won the Best Actor for Imlie. He is still loved as Aryan Singh Rathore.

Best Actress

Ayesha Singh aka Sai of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha is truly the best.  

Best Reality Show Star

Ankit Gupta has been named the winner of Best Reality Show Star for his stint in Bigg Boss 16.

Best Debut TV Show

Beating the likes of Banni Chow, Faltu, Parineetii, Swaran Ghar and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Katha Ankahee has become the winner.

Best onscreen jodi on TV

And finally, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod aka Abhimanyu and Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are the winners of Best Onscreen Jodi.

