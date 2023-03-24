BL Awards 2023 winners: Fahmaan Khan, Ayesha Singh, Rupali Ganguly and more win in TV category

BollywoodLife.com Awards 2023 were held today. And here we are declaring the results of the television category. Ayesha Singh, Fahmaan Khan, Rupali Ganguly and more are the champions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 24, 2023
Rupali Ganguly wins beating Ayesha Singh, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Rubina Dilak, Shraddha Arya and Sriti Jha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Kundrra won against Fahmaan Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, Harshad Chopda, Kanwar Dhillon and Nakuul Mehta.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer are crowned Best Social Media couple. They are heavily shipped as Sumaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehtala Hai won beating Anupamaa, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kundali Bhagya, Pandya Store and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahmaan Khan won the Best Actor for Imlie. He is still loved as Aryan Singh Rathore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha Singh aka Sai of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha is truly the best.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankit Gupta has been named the winner of Best Reality Show Star for his stint in Bigg Boss 16.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Beating the likes of Banni Chow, Faltu, Parineetii, Swaran Ghar and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Katha Ankahee has become the winner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And finally, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod aka Abhimanyu and Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are the winners of Best Onscreen Jodi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
