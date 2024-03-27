BL Awards 2024 Winners in TV Category: Rupali Ganguly, Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi and more
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 27, 2024
Most popular TV diva was won by none other than Pranali Rathod.
On the other hand, the most popular TV dude was won by Shakti Arora.
The award for the best actor male went to Kushal Tandon for Barsatein.
The award for the best actress was bagged by Rupali Ganguli for Anupamaa.
Jhanak won the title for the best debut TV show.
Best on-screen jodi of TV was awarded to Bhavika and Shakti.
Best performer of the year was deservingly given to Gaurav Khanna.
The title of the best reality show star was given to Shiv Thakare.
The award for the best social media TV couple was won by Shivangi and Kushal.
The award for the best television show was given to ShivShakti.
One of the popular TV stars, Priyanka Chahar won the title of Fashionista of the year.
Next award for the most loved real life couple was awarded to Dipika and Shoaib.
