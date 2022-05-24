This is how the Anupamaa actors looked!

Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and more Anupamaa actors sudden transformation will leave you surprised!

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly worked with Mithun Chakraborty in the film 'Angara'. The actress looks unrecognizable in this snap.

Source: Bollywood

Gaurav Khanna

It is difficult to recognize Gaurav from this old snap.

Source: Bollywood

Sudhanshu Pandey

Sudhanshu Pandey managed to make females go weak in knees with his handsome looks.

Source: Bollywood

Madalsa Sharma

Madalsa Sharma has worked in South films and her transformation picture will leave you stunned.

Source: Bollywood

Alpana Buch

In this picture, Alpana Buch aka Baa looks quite young.

Source: Bollywood

Ashish Mehrotra

Ashish Mehrotra has changed a lot since his debut.

Source: Bollywood

Nidhi Shah

The transformation of Nidhi Shah is surprising. The actress looks much more beautiful.

Source: Bollywood

Paras Kalnawat

It is difficult to recognize Paras Kalnawat from his old pictures.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Priyanka Chopra to Madhuri Dixit: Top secrets of Bollywood stars will give you sleepless nights

 Find Out More