Bored with Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Here are old TV shows you can re-watch on OTT

Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have a huge following. However, here's a list of old TV shows that you guys can re-watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mahabharat is a mythological show and it has a huge fan following. People have loved the way it has been made.
Shaheer Sheikh's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a spin off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It has a beautiful story and is available on Hotstar.
CID is still loved. People are hoping that the makers bring back this show. The show is available on Sony Liv.
Baa Bahoo Aur Baby is a comedy TV show and is available on Hotstar. The show has been getting all the love even today.
Tashan-e-ishq stars Jasmin Bhasin and was one of the most popular show earlier. It is available on Zee5.
Who isn't a fan of Hum Paanch? If you guys need to watch this again, tune in to Zee5 app.
Ragini Khanna, Jay Soni and Supriya Pilgaonkar starrer Sasural Genda Phool is a feel good story. It is a show with no villains and hence has been loved. It is available on Hotstar.
Kuch Toh Log Kahenge is a love story. The show is about a young doctor who falls in love with her senior. Despite their age gap, they manage to stay together and support each other. The show is on Sony Liv.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saraswastichandra is a royal love story. Kumud and Saras became the most loved pair. The show is available on Hotstar.
Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is on Sony Liv. The show has a beautiful storyline and people have showered love on all three seasons of the show.
Shararat takes you to a magical world with a pinch of comedy. Everyone has been waiting for the show to return again. However, the old episodes are available on Hotstar.
Jennifer Winget's thriller show Beyhadh is on Sony Liv. It was one of her best performances.
Ishqbaaaz is very popular amongst youngsters and Shivay-Anika can never be forgotten. If you guys want to enjoy this 'khidki tod' story again, then Hotstar is the app!
