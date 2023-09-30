Chand Jalne Laga: All you need to know about Vishal Adtiya Singh, Kanika Mann’s new show

Chand Jalne Laga starring Vishal Adtiya Singh and Kanika Mann poses a threat to the top TV shows' TRPs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023
Vishal and Kanika both feel very lucky that they got this opportunity to star in a show on Colors.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, Vishal and Kanika are both very excited and eagerly waiting to launch their show, as well as get the reactions of their fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dev and Tara are playing childhood friends in the show, who grow up into adults who will find their soulmate in each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bigg Boss 13 fame is all excited about his character and says he is fortunate to play this role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chand Jalne Laga may definitely pose a threat to TOP TV shows and create shakeup on the TV TRP charts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tara, aka Kanika Mann, has revealed that the story is a fairytale romance which will strike a chord with the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dev, aka Vishal Aditya Singh, plays the role of a passionate lover who tries everything possible to get his love back.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is gorgeous, and she is playing a young, fierce woman in the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vishal feels that the show’s plot has everything that is needed to appeal to the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We may see the two also be on Salman’s show to promote their new TV show and garner a wider audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!