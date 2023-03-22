Charu Asopa puts trolls in her place for asking about Ziana, times she proved she's a troll assassin

Take a look at times when Charu Asopa got trolled for her relationship with Rajeev Sen and her daughter Ziana

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2023

Charu Asopa

Charu manages to stay in the news for her personal and professional life but gets trolled often

Charu Asopa marriage

Charu Asopa married Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen but soon separated ways and created headlines

Daughter Ziana

Recently trolls questioned her why baby Ziana doesn’t talk and she responded by stating she does off camera

Applying Sindoor

Charu was brutally trolled by netizens for applying sindoor amid separation from Rajeev Sen

Charu pics with Rajeev

She had shared a few pictures with Rajeev on the internet but received backlash, but she gave a befitting reply

Riding bicycle

Charu shared a video of her bicycling with Ziana but trolls came her way for not wearing a helmet on herself and her baby.

Besharam Rang

Charu recreated Besharam Song but received major backlash as netizens trolled her to learn proper moves

Meetups during separation

Charu Asopa and Rajeev shared photos amid divorce news and netizens trolled them for not being clear about what they are upto

Trolls Response

Well what may trolls come her way, Charu doesn’t take up to her heart and immediately reply to them.

