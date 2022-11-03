Happy family

Charu had worn a red and white Bengali saree while Ziana posed cutely with both her parents.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

First holi together

The estranged pair celebrated Holi together this year. It was Ziana's first Holi.

Source: Bollywood

Naughty Ziana

Rajeev was smiling whereas Ziana was being her playful best. She also had put her hand on mummy Charu.

Source: Bollywood

Ganesh festival celebration photo

Rajeev and Charu were seen posing with their daughter Ziana. Charu wore a pink saree whereas Rajeev kept it casual.

Source: Bollywood

Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen's turbulent marriage life

This picture of the Charu, Rajeev and their daughter Ziana was taken when they hd moved to a new apartment.

Source: Bollywood

Picture perfect

The couple should think of reuniting for the sake of Ziana, because this picture is priceless.

Source: Bollywood

All smiles

Rajeev and Charu had got married in 2019 and welcomed Ziana last November.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh's saree looks

 Find Out More