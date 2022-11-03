Charu had worn a red and white Bengali saree while Ziana posed cutely with both her parents.Source: Bollywood
The estranged pair celebrated Holi together this year. It was Ziana's first Holi.Source: Bollywood
Rajeev was smiling whereas Ziana was being her playful best. She also had put her hand on mummy Charu.Source: Bollywood
Rajeev and Charu were seen posing with their daughter Ziana. Charu wore a pink saree whereas Rajeev kept it casual.Source: Bollywood
This picture of the Charu, Rajeev and their daughter Ziana was taken when they hd moved to a new apartment.Source: Bollywood
The couple should think of reuniting for the sake of Ziana, because this picture is priceless.Source: Bollywood
Rajeev and Charu had got married in 2019 and welcomed Ziana last November.Source: Bollywood
