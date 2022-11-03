Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen's happier times with baby Ziana will make you wish for their reunion

Things are not fine between Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen. Charu has accused Rajeev of adultery. Amid all this we made a compilation of the families throwback photos with baby Ziana which is all things love.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2022

Happy family

Charu had worn a red and white Bengali saree while Ziana posed cutely with both her parents.

First holi together

The estranged pair celebrated Holi together this year. It was Ziana's first Holi.

Naughty Ziana

Rajeev was smiling whereas Ziana was being her playful best. She also had put her hand on mummy Charu.

Ganesh festival celebration photo

Rajeev and Charu were seen posing with their daughter Ziana. Charu wore a pink saree whereas Rajeev kept it casual.

Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen's turbulent marriage life

This picture of the Charu, Rajeev and their daughter Ziana was taken when they hd moved to a new apartment.

Picture perfect

The couple should think of reuniting for the sake of Ziana, because this picture is priceless.

All smiles

Rajeev and Charu had got married in 2019 and welcomed Ziana last November.

