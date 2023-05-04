Top 10 TV stars whose second marriage failed
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023
Charu Asopa reportedly was first married to a businessman. Her roka with Neeraj Malviya ended and now her relationship with Rajeev Sen is also on the verge of divorce.
Shweta Tiwari's first marriage with Raja Chaudhary was rocky. Her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli also hit rock bottom.
Chahatt Khanna was first married to Bharat Narsinghani. Due to physical violence, she ended the marriage. Her marriage with Farhan Mirza also ended.
Sneha Wagh was first married to Avishkar Darwhekar when she was 19. Her second marriage with Anurag Solanki also failed.
Deepshikha Nagpal first married Jeet Upendra. Her second marriage with Keshav Arora also failed.
Priya Bathija was married to Jatin Shah and then to DJ Kanwaljeet Saluja. She separated from both.
Rahul Mahajan was married to a pilot named Shweta Singh and then to Dimpy Ganguly. Both of them failed.
Rahul Mahajan revealed that both his marriages had taken place in a hurry so it did not last.
Karan Veer Mehra was first married to Devika Mehra and then to Nidhi V Seth. He divorced both.
Karan Singh Grover first married Shraddha Nigam. It did not last long. He then married Jennifer Winget which also failed.
