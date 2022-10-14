Inside TV actresses Karwa Chauth celebrations

It was a festive occasion of Karwa Chauth yesterday and a lot of Indian TV beauties celebrated it with their better halves. Let's check out...

Shivani Pawaskar

Ankit Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain threw a big Karwa Chauth celebration party for their friends. The actress looked gorgeous in red.

Debina Bonnerjee

Debina Bonnerjee who is expecting her second child with Gurneet Choudhary also kept a fast it seems. 

Disha Parmar

Disha and Rahul Vaidya celebrated Karwa Chauth in a simple manner. They looked very pretty together. 

Drashti Dhami

Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka celebrated Karwa Chauth with their friends. They look so much in love.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy celebrated her first Karwa Chauth after her wedding with Suraj Nambiar. The actress and her beau dished out couple goals. 

Rubina Dilaik

Abhinav Shukla who was out on a trip came back home and surprised Rubina on Karwa Chauth.

Sanaya Irani

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal celebrated Karwa Chauth with Drashti and Neeraj. Mohit also painted henna on Sanaya's hands. 

Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya observed Karwa Chauth fast despite her husband being away on duty. She broke her fast via video call.

Vinny Arora

Dheeraj was away shooting, it seems. Vinny Arora broke her fast via a video call and shared a 'couple picture' 

Rupli Ganguly

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband and her son clicked their pictures. 

Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt celebrated their first Karwa Chauth this year. The duo were seen twinning with each other. 

Ankita's Karwa Chauth bash 

Here's a snapshot from Ankita Lokhande's Karwa Chauth celebrations at her place last night. 

