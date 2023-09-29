Check what Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and others get paid per episode

TV stars are no less than Bollywood stars when it comes to their pay for popular shows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023
Pakhi, aka Muskan Bamne, earns Rs 27–30K per episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vanraj Shah, aka Sudhanshu Panday, is paid Rs 1.5 lakhs per episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj, aka Gaurav Khanna, earns Rs 1.5 lakhs per episode in the show Anupamaa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kavya, aka Madalsa Sharma, earns Rs 30–35K per episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kinjal, aka Nidhi Shah, is also paid Rs 32k per episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dimpy, aka Nishi Saxena, is paid Rs 25k per episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paritosh, aka Aashish Mehrotra, earns Rs 35–40K per episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leela Shah or Baa, aka Alpana Buch, gets paid Rs 25K per episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa, aka Rupali Ganguly, earns double of that of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Vanraj (Sudhansu Pandey). She reportedly charges Rs 3 lakhs per episode according to ETimes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
