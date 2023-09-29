Check what Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and others get paid per episode

TV stars are no less than Bollywood stars when it comes to their pay for popular shows.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023

Muskan Bamne

Pakhi, aka Muskan Bamne, earns Rs 27–30K per episode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sudhanshu Pandey

Vanraj Shah, aka Sudhanshu Panday, is paid Rs 1.5 lakhs per episode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gaurav Khanna

Anuj, aka Gaurav Khanna, earns Rs 1.5 lakhs per episode in the show Anupamaa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madalsa Sharma

Kavya, aka Madalsa Sharma, earns Rs 30–35K per episode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nidhi Shah

Kinjal, aka Nidhi Shah, is also paid Rs 32k per episode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nishi Saxena

Dimpy, aka Nishi Saxena, is paid Rs 25k per episode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aashish Mehrotra

Paritosh, aka Aashish Mehrotra, earns Rs 35–40K per episode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alpana Buch

Leela Shah or Baa, aka Alpana Buch, gets paid Rs 25K per episode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa, aka Rupali Ganguly, earns double of that of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Vanraj (Sudhansu Pandey). She reportedly charges Rs 3 lakhs per episode according to ETimes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Bigg Boss 17: Kushal Tandon, Vikas Gupta and other contestants who tried to escape from the house

 

 Find Out More