Childhood pictures of Top TV stars that will make you go aww; Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and more

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2023

Karan Kundrra looked dapper in a suit even in his childhood.

Tejasswi Prakash is a true beauty.

Here's an adorable picture of Hina Khan with her father.

Can anyone get over Nakuul Mehta's cheeks?

Nia Sharma looked so different in childhood, didn't she?

Can who guess who is Ankit Gupta in this one?

Sumbul Touqeer Khan was the cutest for sure.

Rubina Dilaik's childhood picture is the best throwback.

Karan Wahi seems to be a man with many talents.

Fahmaan Khan's childhood picture will make you aww.

