CID actor Viivek Mashru brings back old memories
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 23, 2023
A Twitter user shared a pic of Vivek which went viral.
The actor thanked him for appreciating his work.
It was then revealed that Vivek has started working as a professor and has switched his career.
Viivek Mashru became the talk of the town overnight.
Vivek maintains a low social profile but shares loads of thoughts and inspirational messages.
Vivek played Inspector Vivek in CID.
He has been a crush of many 90s kids.
Vivek also became a meme as some pics from CID became fodder for memes.
Vivek's photoshoots have also been going viral online.
He loves travelling and is an adventurer at heart.
His LinkedIn profile says he is the director of the Department of Common Core Curriculum at CMR University in Bengaluru.
Vivek has surely brought back a lot of memories of CID.
