CID and other longest running Indian TV shows
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023
CID is one of the longest running TV shows, started in 1998, the show has more than 1500 episodes.
Here we take a look at other shows alongside CID who have had the longest run times.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently on its 68th season with more than 4200 episodes, it is beyond impressive how the story is going all this time.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the beloved sit-com of many Indians has been running since 2008 and has around 4000 episodes as well.
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has only two seasons, but boasts more than 2200 episodes.
With 2 seasons and more than 2,200 episodes as well, Balika Vadhu shed light on child marriages.
Kumkum Bhagya based on the Jane Austen Novel, the show has been going on for 2600 episodes now, releasing an episode every day on Zee5.
Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, with around 1600 episodes, the drama went on for an impressive amount of time too.
The show Uttaran also went on for about 1500 episodes before ending in 2015.
Kasautii Zindagi Kay ran for 7 years and had an episode count of around 1400
