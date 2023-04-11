How Comedy Circus fame Saloni Daini lost 22 kg

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2023

Saloni Daini was best known as Gangubai of Comedy Circus.

The chubby girl was 7 when she won everyone's hearts with her comedy role.

The diva has now shed more than 22 kg in the past 3 years.

Saloni revealed that she was 80 kg and by following a strict diet and workout regime she could reduce.

Saloni stopped her habit of binge eating at home.

This picture of Saloni in a swimsuit shows her epic transformation.

Saloni gave up on momos, cakes and butter chicken that her mom used to make.

When Saloni saw her chubby self once on her laptop, she had a self-realisation moment.

Saloni gave up on being a foodie which helped her in losing 22 kg.

The star is also known for her shows Namune and Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka.

