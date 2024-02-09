Dalljiet Kaur, Charu Asopa, Sneha Wagh and other TV celebs whose marriages
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2024
Dalljiet Kaur has deleted all pics of second husband Nikhil Patel from her Instagram
Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage too ran into trouble within a year
Before finding bliss with Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar split from her first husband Raunak Samson
Sneha Wagh did not find lasting happiness in any of her two marriages
Even Priya Bathija was unlucky in both her marriages
Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover's marriage just lasted a little over two years
Gautam Vig too did not have a successful first marriage
Karanveer Mehra's marriage with Nidhi Seth ended in two years
Somya Seth's first marriage ran into trouble within months
Ginny Virdhi also ended her marriage due husband's alleged abusive nature
