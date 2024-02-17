Dalljiet Kaur, Nitish Bharadwaj, Karan Mehra and other TV celebs whose marital discord involved children

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2024

Dalljiet Kaur and her second husband Nikhil Patel are supposed to have separated within months of marriage

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nikhil has removed #GirlBoyDad from his bio and reverted back to #GirlDad

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nitish Bharadwaj has alleged that his wife does not let him meet their two daughters

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Mehra narrated how Nisha Rawal did not let him see Kavish

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nisha Rawal accused him of being a negligent parent

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli's fight over son Reyansh was rather nasty

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He too said that she did not let him see their son

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Custody battle was also in case of Ginny Virdhi and Parminder Malhi

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Ali said that Sanjeeda Shaikh did not let them meet their child Ayra

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjeeda is a single mom to Ayra

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 11 Korean dramas on OTT platforms made on massive budgets

 

 Find Out More