Dalljiet Kaur to divorce Nikhil Patel? Here's all you need to know
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2024
Popular television actress Dalljiet Kaur, who has appeared in a number of series, married Nikhil Patel again in March 2023 and relocated to Kenya.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Citing a family emergency, the actress and her son Jaydon recently made their way back to India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress removed all of her Instagram account's photos of herself with her spouse, Nikhil, and removed his last name.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Furthermore, Nikhil deleted the photos he had taken of her. Rumors abound that something is wrong with the two.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even then, Dalljiet's representative released a statement that said, "I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon (her son) are in India currently for Dalljiet’s mom and dad’s surgery.”
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Additionally, it stated that because the couple is parents to three children together, Dalljiet would want to remain silent.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to a close source of the actress, their marriage appeared to be going well at first, but it didn't last long.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The individual went on to explain that the pair soon realized they were mismatched as issues began to arise between them. Over the past two months, things have become worse.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: From Salaar to Hanu-Man: Top 9 South films that entered the 50 crore club in Hindi
Find Out More