Dalljiet Kaur to divorce Nikhil Patel? Here's all you need to know

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2024

Popular television actress Dalljiet Kaur, who has appeared in a number of series, married Nikhil Patel again in March 2023 and relocated to Kenya.

Citing a family emergency, the actress and her son Jaydon recently made their way back to India.

The actress removed all of her Instagram account's photos of herself with her spouse, Nikhil, and removed his last name.

Furthermore, Nikhil deleted the photos he had taken of her. Rumors abound that something is wrong with the two.

Even then, Dalljiet's representative released a statement that said, "I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon (her son) are in India currently for Dalljiet’s mom and dad’s surgery.”

Additionally, it stated that because the couple is parents to three children together, Dalljiet would want to remain silent.

According to a close source of the actress, their marriage appeared to be going well at first, but it didn't last long.

The individual went on to explain that the pair soon realized they were mismatched as issues began to arise between them. Over the past two months, things have become worse.

