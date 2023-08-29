Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary take daughters to a chocolate factory

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have gone on a trip to Switzerland with their babies. They took their daughter to a chocolate factory as well.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

Choudhary family on a trip

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have gone on a trip to Switzerland with their daughters.

Chocolate lovers!

The couple took their daughters to a chocolate factory there.

Mommy and chocolates

Debina shared pictures on social media. She was also seen enjoying some amazing chocolates there.

Happy moments

Debina is surely enjoying this family time and also the chocolate time!

Lianna's love for chocolates

Lianna looked upset in one of the videos but smiled as soon as she got a chocolate from Gurmeet.

Girl gang

Debina and her girl gang had the sweetest day in Switzerland.

Handsome hunk

Gurmeet and Debina also shared a glimpse of the place they stayed in Switzerland. Gurmeet looks classy in this black outfit.

Mommy's self time

Debina was seen enjoying 'her' time as she read some novels there.

Father-daughter tea time

Gurmeet was seen enjoying his coffee while Lianna had her milk.

Adorable

Gurmeet and Debina never fail to dish out #couplegoals.

