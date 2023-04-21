TV stars who were in live-in relationships before marriage
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2023
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary the Ram and Sita of TV screen were in a live-in relationship reportedly before getting married.
Kashmera Shah was in a live-in relationship for nine years before marrying -Krushna Abhishek in 2013.
Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble were in a live-in relationship before getting married in 2017.
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla dated in 2015, and were in a live-in relationship before tying the knot.
Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt lived together for six years before getting married.
Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal met on the sets of Mile Jab Hum Tum. After being in a live-in relationship, they married in 2016.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are in a live-in relationship and have revealed that they are good as married.
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain reportedly were in a live-in relationship before getting married.
Karan Singh Grover dated Bipasha Basu, the duo stayed together before getting married.
Ashlesha Sawant and Sandeep Baswana stayed together before marriage for many years before tying the knot.
