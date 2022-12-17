The actress loves to do yoga and dedicates good amount of time to do the same, reportedly.Source: Bollywood
Devoleena likes to do cardio exercises under the open sky. She likes to do free hand exercises reportedly.Source: Bollywood
Devoleena does not gym often but loves to do skipping in her workout.Source: Bollywood
Devoleena is a huge fan of workouts like jumping jacks, climbing stairs which keeps her fit.Source: Bollywood
The actress is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and loves to practice the same.Source: Bollywood
The actress also likes to jog or walk till the sets of her serials reportedlySource: Bollywood
She likes to do belly dancing which is a great form of cardio workout.Source: Bollywood
The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya runs for 30 minutes on the treadmill to stay in shape.Source: Bollywood
Despite her busy schedule, Gopi bahu removes time to do weight training exercises.Source: Bollywood
The actress likes to do stretching exercises which helps her move quickly.Source: Bollywood
