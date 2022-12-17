Yoga

The actress loves to do yoga and dedicates good amount of time to do the same, reportedly.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Cardio

Devoleena likes to do cardio exercises under the open sky. She likes to do free hand exercises reportedly.

Source: Bollywood

Skipping

Devoleena does not gym often but loves to do skipping in her workout.

Source: Bollywood

Climbing stairs

Devoleena is a huge fan of workouts like jumping jacks, climbing stairs which keeps her fit.

Source: Bollywood

Dance

The actress is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and loves to practice the same.

Source: Bollywood

Jogging

The actress also likes to jog or walk till the sets of her serials reportedly

Source: Bollywood

Belly dancing

She likes to do belly dancing which is a great form of cardio workout.

Source: Bollywood

Running

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya runs for 30 minutes on the treadmill to stay in shape.

Source: Bollywood

Weight training

Despite her busy schedule, Gopi bahu removes time to do weight training exercises.

Source: Bollywood

Stretching

The actress likes to do stretching exercises which helps her move quickly.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shamita Shetty's hottest snaps

 Find Out More