Devoleena Bhattacharjee birthday: Check Top 10 unknown facts

Here are 10 lesser-known facts about Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Aug 22, 2023
Devoleena Bhattacharjee is currently enjoying her married life with her husband Shanawaz Shaikh.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee rose to fame with her role as Gopi Babu in the popular Indian TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.
After Giaa Manek's abrupt departure from the show, Devoleena took over as Gopi Modi.
Despite her on-screen persona as a conservative daughter-in-law, Devoleena is a fashionista in real life.
She is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and has a deep-rooted passion for dancing.
Devoleena loves cooking and she often shares her culinary experiments on social media.
She is an animal lover and has actively supported various animal welfare initiatives.
She was seen in "Bigg Boss 13" as a contestant and gained a new fan base through her stint on the show.
Devoleena has great skills in music as well. Her song "Hey Gopal Krishna Karu Aarti Teri '' got so much viral.
Devoleena is a mental health advocate who frequently offers messages of positivity and self-care.
