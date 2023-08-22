Devoleena Bhattacharjee birthday: Check Top 10 unknown facts

Here are 10 lesser-known facts about Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023

Married With Shanawaz

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is currently enjoying her married life with her husband Shanawaz Shaikh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gopi Bahu

Devoleena Bhattacharjee rose to fame with her role as Gopi Babu in the popular Indian TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Replaced Gia Manek

After Giaa Manek's abrupt departure from the show, Devoleena took over as Gopi Modi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fashion Enthusiasts

Despite her on-screen persona as a conservative daughter-in-law, Devoleena is a fashionista in real life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bharatnatyam Dancer

She is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and has a deep-rooted passion for dancing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Great Cook

Devoleena loves cooking and she often shares her culinary experiments on social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal Lover

She is an animal lover and has actively supported various animal welfare initiatives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 13

She was seen in "Bigg Boss 13" as a contestant and gained a new fan base through her stint on the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Singer

Devoleena has great skills in music as well. Her song "Hey Gopal Krishna Karu Aarti Teri '' got so much viral.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mental health Advocate

Devoleena is a mental health advocate who frequently offers messages of positivity and self-care.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood actresses above 40 who still rule hearts

 

 Find Out More