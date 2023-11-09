Dhanteras 2023: Top 10 TV celebs who overcame financial hardships and saw good fortune

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023

Bharti Singh faced financial crisis in childhood but continued to work hard to reach the zenith

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also had a very bad phase in her career when she was without any work

Ronit Bose Roy revealed how he was jobless for four years post debut with no money for food

Urvashi Dholakia who separated quite young had to rebuild her life from scratch

Rubina Dilaik admitted that her financial status was not always rosy, and she was swindled too

Maniesh Paul had a long phase in his career where his partner supported him

Devoleena Bhattacharjee began working at a young age to take the load off her single mother who was also in depression

Shardul Pandit admitted to all his financial woes on Bigg Boss 14

Archana Gautam admitted on Bigg Boss 16 that her life was not always rosy in terms of money

Coming from a large family, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary started working early to ease financial burdens on her parents

