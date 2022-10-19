Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra is often spotted driving Range Rover and has a huge collection of luxury cars.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Rohan Mehra

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohan Mehra recently gifted himself a Range Rover on Valentine's Day which is worth Rs. 80 lakhs as per ZoomTv.

Source: Bollywood

Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib Ibrahim purchased a swanky SUV worth Rs. 1.13 crores as per Times Now. He also has a huge collection of cars.

Source: Bollywood

Ronit Roy

Swaran Ghar actor Ronit Roy has Mercedes Benz, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Mercedes-Benz S-Class S450 4Matic and more luxurious cars.

Source: Bollywood

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is a proud owner of Jaguar and he also owns a G-Wagon 63 AMG.

Source: Bollywood

Aly Goni

Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni recently welcomed BMWx5 worth Rs 72.90 lakhs. He also has a swanky Audi.

Source: Bollywood

Kunal Jaisingh

Kunal Jaisingh recently purchased a blue Audi.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Actresses who pulled off the side-boob trend

 Find Out More