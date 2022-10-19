Karan Kundrra is often spotted driving Range Rover and has a huge collection of luxury cars.Source: Bollywood
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohan Mehra recently gifted himself a Range Rover on Valentine's Day which is worth Rs. 80 lakhs as per ZoomTv.Source: Bollywood
Shoaib Ibrahim purchased a swanky SUV worth Rs. 1.13 crores as per Times Now. He also has a huge collection of cars.Source: Bollywood
Swaran Ghar actor Ronit Roy has Mercedes Benz, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Mercedes-Benz S-Class S450 4Matic and more luxurious cars.Source: Bollywood
Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is a proud owner of Jaguar and he also owns a G-Wagon 63 AMG.Source: Bollywood
Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni recently welcomed BMWx5 worth Rs 72.90 lakhs. He also has a swanky Audi.Source: Bollywood
Kunal Jaisingh recently purchased a blue Audi.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!