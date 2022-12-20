Dheeraj's birthday plans

Reportedly, the actor is in London and is celebrating his special day away form his family.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Dheeraj's wife wishes him on his special day

Dheeraj's wife Vinni Arora penned a sweet wish for her husband to wish him on his birthday.

Dheeraj Dhoopar turns 38

The actor is known for playing the lead role in Kundali Bhagya and is one of the most famous TV stars.

Dheeraj's fans wish him

His sea of followers could not stop tagging him on varied social media posts dedicated to him.

Hot as hell

The actor has unmissable looks which make women go weak and makes their heart beat fast.

Stylish looks

The star does not fear experimenting with his looks and loves to wear shirts.

Sexy fashion

The dashing man is known for his chocolate boy looks and unique fashion sense which is mind-blowing.

Dheeraj's love for daily soaps

He made a name for himself in the hearts of women with his shows like Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, Mrs. Tendulkar, Kuch Toh Log kahenge to name a few.

Dheeraj's career graph

The birthday boy started his career as a model and did advertisements for many good brands.

Dheeraj's work front

The actor as of now is being seen in Sherdil Shergill opposite Surbhi Chandna, which airs on Colors TV.

