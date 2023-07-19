Dhruv Rathee on Bigg Boss OTT? Top 10 things to know about the viral YouTuber
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 19, 2023
Dhruv Rathee is a Youtuber and a vlogger.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is also a political commentator.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhruv belongs to a Haryanvi Jaat family
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BJP Exposed: Lies Behind The Bullshit was the first video he had uploaded on Youtube reportedly back in 2014.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhruv is around 6 feet one inch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is hot and reportedly is just 85 kg.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Youtuber is smart, desirable and fit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has a girlfriend called Julie to whom he is married.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhruv Rathee completed his early schooling in India in a CBSE School in Haryana.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He further attained his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and Masters in renewable energy from Germany.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has also studied and researched Political Philosophy, Political Science, and Economics due to his interest in politics.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhruv Rathee will make a wild card entry in Bigg Boss OTT 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 South Indian films and web series with twisted, mind blowing plots to watch on OTT
Find Out More