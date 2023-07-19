Dhruv Rathee on Bigg Boss OTT? Top 10 things to know about the viral YouTuber

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 19, 2023

Dhruv Rathee is a Youtuber and a vlogger.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He is also a political commentator.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhruv belongs to a Haryanvi Jaat family

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BJP Exposed: Lies Behind The Bullshit was the first video he had uploaded on Youtube reportedly back in 2014.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhruv is around 6 feet one inch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He is hot and reportedly is just 85 kg.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Youtuber is smart, desirable and fit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He has a girlfriend called Julie to whom he is married.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhruv Rathee completed his early schooling in India in a CBSE School in Haryana.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He further attained his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and Masters in renewable energy from Germany.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He has also studied and researched Political Philosophy, Political Science, and Economics due to his interest in politics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhruv Rathee will make a wild card entry in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian films and web series with twisted, mind blowing plots to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More