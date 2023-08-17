Did Bigg Boss winners find success after the show? Here's a look

Elvish Yadav won Bigg Boss OTT 2 recently. Here are Bigg Boss winners and what they are doing now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2023
Rahul Roy won the first season of Bigg Boss. However, he was not in limelight post that. He was recently seen in web shows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ashutosh won season 2 of the show. He has not been much active post his win.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vindu Dara Singh won season 3. He did many movies post that and recently seen in a web show, Forensic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 4 winner Shweta Tiwari was not much active post the show but now has been back to television and also did Khatron Ke Khiladi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She won season 5 and was not much active post the win. However, she is also back on TV.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urvashi won season 6 of the show and later we saw her doing TV shows. She recently was seen in Naagin 6, Pushpa Impossible. She also did Nach Baliye 9.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauahar Khan has been a part of music videos, Khatron Ke Khiladi and she also did many films. She has had an amazing journey.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He won season 8 and he has also had a successful journey. He was seen in films and is currently the gang leader in Roadies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prince won season 9 of Bigg Boss and is currently the gang leader in Roadies. He also did Lock Upp recently.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BB 10 winner Manveer has not done much of the work post his win.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BB 11 winner Shilpa was recently seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and she also did a web show, Paurashpur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dipika won season 12 and post that she grabbed a TV show. However, she recently delivered a baby is concentrating on her vlogs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He rules hearts! He had an amazing journey post Bigg Boss 13 but unfortunately we lost a gem like him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rubina recently did Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Divya won the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. Post that we saw her in music videos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejasswi won season 15 and post that we saw her doing Naagin 6. She has gained a lot of popularity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
MC Stan won season 16 but we haven't seen him much apart from his shows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended recently and Elvish Yadav won the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
