Did Karna die because of his guru Parshuram’s curse in Mahabharata?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 30, 2023
Karna was a Kshatriya, the son of Kunti and the Sun god. He was keen to learn the power of Brahmastra from Parshuram to defeat his enemies.
But Parshuram was against all the Kshatriyas and disliked them.
Therefore, Karna lied to Parshuram that he was a Brahmin to become his student and gain some knowledge.
Once, Parshuram was sleeping on Karna’s thighs and right at that moment, a bee stung Karna.
As a good student he tried to endure the pain without moving even a little bit.
After waking up, Parshuram realized that Karna was a warrior and jot a Brahmin because only a warrior can endure such pain.
Therefore, the guru had to curse his student for lying to him about his identity.
That’s why when Karna’s wheel was stuck in the mud, he couldn’t think of any other technique to take it out of the mud.
He was cursed that he will forget all the mantras and knowledge when he will need it the most.
