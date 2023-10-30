Did Mahabharata also have a Vibhishan like character? Know more about Yuyutsu who was one of the Kauravas

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023

Duryodhan along with his 99 brothers and 1 sister Dussala were all together called Kauravas.

Boon or a bane?

Gandhari was given a boon of having 100 children but somehow due to her complications it was taking a lot more time for her to get pregnant.

Dasi’s son

During that time, Dhritrarashtra had a child with one of the dasis and named him Yuyutsu.

The outsider

Since he was a dasi’s son, all the Kauravas looked down upon him and never considered him as one of them.

Choosing sides

Since Yuyutsu was a wise man, he soon learnt about Duryodhan’s true intentions and his chances to stand against the Pandavas.

Vibhishan in Mahabharata

The five brothers welcomed him with open arms and considered him as an equal. Therefore, Yuyutsu somehow served the role of Vibhishan for them.

Pandava’s trustee

Just like Viibhishan, he was loyal to his team and provided them with all the inside information and plans that Duryodhan was plotting against the Pandavas.

The righteous path

Out of thousands of people only 12 of them survived the Mahabharata and luckily, Yuyutsu was one of them who later on became the head supervisor of Hastinapur.

