Did Mahabharata also have a Vibhishan like character? Know more about Yuyutsu who was one of the Kauravas

Duryodhan along with his 99 brothers and 1 sister Dussala were all together called Kauravas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gandhari was given a boon of having 100 children but somehow due to her complications it was taking a lot more time for her to get pregnant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During that time, Dhritrarashtra had a child with one of the dasis and named him Yuyutsu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Since he was a dasi’s son, all the Kauravas looked down upon him and never considered him as one of them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Since Yuyutsu was a wise man, he soon learnt about Duryodhan’s true intentions and his chances to stand against the Pandavas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The five brothers welcomed him with open arms and considered him as an equal. Therefore, Yuyutsu somehow served the role of Vibhishan for them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Just like Viibhishan, he was loyal to his team and provided them with all the inside information and plans that Duryodhan was plotting against the Pandavas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Out of thousands of people only 12 of them survived the Mahabharata and luckily, Yuyutsu was one of them who later on became the head supervisor of Hastinapur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!