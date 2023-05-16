Hina Khan, Kapil Sharma and more top TV stars first salaries will shock you
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2023
TV stars charge a lot these days. However do you know the first salary of Hina Khan's?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first salary of Kapil Sharma will also leave you in a dizzy. Check it out.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hina Khan reportedly got Rs 45,000 as her first salary.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kapil Sharma reportedly got Rs 500 from an ad.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashami Desai reportedly got Rs 1000 for a photoshoot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Divyanka Tripathi reportedly got Rs 250 as her first pay.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivangi Joshi's first salary was Rs 10,000.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sharad Kelkar reportedly got Rs 2500 as his first salary.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Asha Negi's first pay was Rs 3500 in a BPO.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Arya's first salary reportedly was Rs 10,000. It was for her shoot for a detergent brand.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rupal Patel got Rs 60 as her first salary which she took for taking tuitions.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sambhavna Seth reportedly made Rs 6000 by selling churan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses who love ethnic wear
Find Out More