Hina Khan, Kapil Sharma and more top TV stars first salaries will shock you

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2023

TV stars charge a lot these days. However do you know the first salary of Hina Khan's?

The first salary of Kapil Sharma will also leave you in a dizzy. Check it out.

Hina Khan reportedly got Rs 45,000 as her first salary.

Kapil Sharma reportedly got Rs 500 from an ad.

Rashami Desai reportedly got Rs 1000 for a photoshoot.

Divyanka Tripathi reportedly got Rs 250 as her first pay.

Shivangi Joshi's first salary was Rs 10,000.

Sharad Kelkar reportedly got Rs 2500 as his first salary.

Asha Negi's first pay was Rs 3500 in a BPO.

Shraddha Arya's first salary reportedly was Rs 10,000. It was for her shoot for a detergent brand.

Rupal Patel got Rs 60 as her first salary which she took for taking tuitions.

Sambhavna Seth reportedly made Rs 6000 by selling churan.

