Dilip Joshi worked in these Bollywood films before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Dilip Joshi has done many Bollywood movies before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Check out the list.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2023

Maine Pyar Kiya

Dilip Joshi debut movie was Maine Pyar Kiya where he played the role of a servant named Ramu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hun Hunshi Hunshilal

Dilip Joshi played a scientist named Hunshilal in Hun Hunshi Hunshilal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Jethalal worked with Salman Khan in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! as Bhola Prasad who was Madhuri Dixit's cousin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yash

Dilip Joshi in the film Yash had a comic role as Gopi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

The TMKOC star was also a part of SRK's Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One 2 Ka 4

One 2 Ka 4 saw the reunion of Dilip with SRK again.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khiladi 420

Khiladi 420 showed Dilip playing the role of Arora.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What's Your Raashee?

Dilip Joshi essayed Jeetendra Patel aka Jitu Bhai in What's Your Raashee?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Hai Tumhaara

Dilip Joshi essayed a factory CEO in Dil Hai Tumhaara.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Birthday special

Dilip Joshi has turned a year older today.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ruling hearts

Dilip Joshi has been ruling the hearts of all with his show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Niche

The actor made a niche for himself both in Bollywood and TV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 movies, web series on Netflix in India that should be on your weekend binge list

 

 Find Out More