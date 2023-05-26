Dilip Joshi worked in these Bollywood films before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Dilip Joshi has done many Bollywood movies before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Check out the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2023
Dilip Joshi debut movie was Maine Pyar Kiya where he played the role of a servant named Ramu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dilip Joshi played a scientist named Hunshilal in Hun Hunshi Hunshilal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jethalal worked with Salman Khan in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! as Bhola Prasad who was Madhuri Dixit's cousin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dilip Joshi in the film Yash had a comic role as Gopi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The TMKOC star was also a part of SRK's Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One 2 Ka 4 saw the reunion of Dilip with SRK again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khiladi 420 showed Dilip playing the role of Arora.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dilip Joshi essayed Jeetendra Patel aka Jitu Bhai in What's Your Raashee?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dilip Joshi essayed a factory CEO in Dil Hai Tumhaara.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dilip Joshi has turned a year older today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dilip Joshi has been ruling the hearts of all with his show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor made a niche for himself both in Bollywood and TV.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
