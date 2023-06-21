Bollywood and TV celebs who delivered babies much before due date

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2023

Today, June 21, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim were blessed with a baby boy who was premature.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Johar was blessed with twins on February 7, 2017, through surrogacy and they were pre-matured babies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

According to the reports, AbRam, SRK, and Gauri Khan's baby were born prematurely.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dia Mirza had to undergo an emergency C-section delivery and that's how her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali’s daughter, Tara Jay Bhanushali was a premature child.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vandana and her husband, Rajesh Khattar were blessed with a premature baby.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Celina Jaitly's baby Arthur reportedly was a premature baby.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neha Marda also gave birth to a premature baby who was in the NICU.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Debina Bonnerjee had a second child who was premature.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra's baby Malti was born via surrogacy and reportedly was premature.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There are many celebrities, who have seen their little ones struggle for their lives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parenthood is one of the most beautiful journeys.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Park Seo-joon, YouTuber Xooos dating rumours; Top shows of the Kdrama hunk to watch on Netflix

 

 Find Out More