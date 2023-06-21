Bollywood and TV celebs who delivered babies much before due date
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2023
Today, June 21, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim were blessed with a baby boy who was premature.
Karan Johar was blessed with twins on February 7, 2017, through surrogacy and they were pre-matured babies.
According to the reports, AbRam, SRK, and Gauri Khan's baby were born prematurely.
Dia Mirza had to undergo an emergency C-section delivery and that's how her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born.
Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali’s daughter, Tara Jay Bhanushali was a premature child.
Vandana and her husband, Rajesh Khattar were blessed with a premature baby.
Celina Jaitly's baby Arthur reportedly was a premature baby.
Neha Marda also gave birth to a premature baby who was in the NICU.
Debina Bonnerjee had a second child who was premature.
Priyanka Chopra's baby Malti was born via surrogacy and reportedly was premature.
There are many celebrities, who have seen their little ones struggle for their lives.
Parenthood is one of the most beautiful journeys.
